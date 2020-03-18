Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Hawley Edwards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pearl Hawley Edwards, 93, formerly of South Hadley, passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2020. Pearl was born in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Ethel and George Hawley of West Hartford.



Pearl had artistic talent and creativity from early on and applied it graciously to gardening and especially flowers. She created beautiful gardens and shared the bounty with all who knew her. She developed her skill in flower arranging to a high art and both taught and judged flower shows from local garden clubs to the Boston Flower Show. She became a Flower Show Judge Emeritus. Pearl was flowers.



She had a natural flair for beauty. Her home was a warm and welcoming space that gave immediate comfort to all who visited. She was a fabulous cook and really never stopped trying new recipes. Inviting friends and family for dinner was a great joy for Pearl.



Pearl had the great fortune to meet the love of her life, Ralph, when she was 20 years old. They were smitten with each other immediately and married in 1947. They shared a happy and romantic life together for fifty years demonstrating deep love and commitment through all the challenges that life brought their way. Ralph and Pearl shared many interests beside their family. They loved the outdoors, Cape Cod in particular. They also became great golfers and shared this joy with many friends. Pearl golfed until she was 86 years old!



She was a consumat 1950's mother. She took her job seriously and with great care provided for her husband and two children. Her family was the center of her life. When grandchildren Julian and Ali arrived she was overjoyed and loved spending time with them and they remained in the center of her heart until her passing.



Pearl is survived by her loving daughter Nancy Edwards and her husband Anders Ferguson of Leyden, grandchildren Julian and Ali Post, her son Stephen Edwards and wife Barbara of North Carolina, and their children Sarah, Josh, and Luke, her nieces and nephews, dear friends and the many caregivers who helped her through her last years with grace and dignity.



At Pearl's request there will be no service. A private celebration of life will be held at the family's discretion. In lieu of flowers please treat yourself to a bouquet in Pearl's honor. Donations may be given to the Smith College Botanical Garden Fund.

