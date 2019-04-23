Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Per H. Nylen. View Sign Service Information Dolan Funeral Services 1140 Washington Street Dorchester , MA 02124 (617)-298-8011 Send Flowers Obituary

Per H. Nylen, of Dorchester, MA passed away peacefully at home on April 17th, 2019 at the ripe old age of 90. Per leaves his treasured wife of 58 years, Margaret (Peg) Flynn Nylen, and five children: Ellen Nylen of Worcester; Susan Nylen and her husband Roberto Quesada Diaz of Malden; Carl Nylen and his wife Lisa of Ipswich; Peter Nylen and his wife Kerry of Portland, OR; and Paul Nylen of Portland, OR. Per is also survived by 7 much-loved grandchildren; Amalia, Sarah, Nicolas, Lucia, Emily, Manuel and Finn. He is pre-deceased by his parents Mauritz and Asta (Norling) Nylen; brothers Gustav and Lars; and sisters Karin and Helen. Per was born in Abington on December 13,1928 to Swedish immigrant parents. He grew up with a strong connection to Swedish traditions, holidays and food. He graduated from East Bridgewater High School in 1946 and enlisted soon after in the US Army, following in the footsteps of his brothers Gustav and Lars, both of whom served as paratroopers during WWII. He turned 18 years of age on a troop ship heading to Japan, and served from 1946-48 with the Military Police in Yokohama. His service in Japan left him with a profound lifelong appreciation for Japanese culture, art and design. After being discharged from the Army with education benefits from the GI Bill, Per enrolled at UMass Amherst in the Landscape Architecture program and graduated in 1952. While working as a landscape architect in South Deerfield he met Peggy Flynn and they were married in 1961, settling in Florence (Northampton). Per practiced Landscape Architecture for over 40 years, first with his own firm in Northampton and later in Duxbury. Upon his retirement Per and Peg moved to Dorchester where they have happily resided for 20 years in the Lower Mills neighborhood. Per had many interests and talents that he shared generously with those around him. He was an excellent cook, gardener, carpenter, clam-digger, cribbage-player and music-lover with a deep appreciation for the natural world. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan, attending many games at Fenway and Pawtucket and in 2014 travelled to Spring Training in Florida. Visitation and service is Sunday, April 28th from 11:00 - 1:00 at Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, Dorchester, with a reception to follow. Burial is private. For online condolences please visit:





