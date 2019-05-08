Perry A. Daigle, 59, of Stage Road, died May 6, 2019 at Bay State Medical Center.



He was born in Northampton on July 29, 1959 and is the son of the late Eugene Sr. and Eleanor (Lownds) Daigle.



Perry retired as a rigger from A. B. Rigging Co. in Westfield, MA and also was a member of the Knox Trail Riders and the Chesterfield 4 Seasons Club. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.



He leaves his wife of 34 years Sandra G. (Thibault) Daigle, his son Brandon Daigle and his partner Elisabeth Gaddy of Chesterfield, his daughter Alison Daigle of Chesterfield, his sisters Cindy Daigle of Sun City Center, FL, Tina Moore and her husband Darren of Easthampton, Holly Madore and her husband Joe of West Springfield and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brother Eugene Daigle Jr.



Calling hours for Perry will be held Sunday afternoon from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St. Easthampton, MA.



Services will be at the convenience of the family.



Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the or the Kidney Foundation.

