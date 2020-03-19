Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter B. Stein. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Peter B. Stein, 88, died peacefully and with several family members by his side on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst.



He leaves behind a large family that includes his wife of 30 years, Jane (Rosenthal) Stein, his sons, Christopher and Matthew Stein, his daughter Debra Mclean, his step-daughter Karen (Isgur) Damon, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many close friends.



Born and raised in New York City, the son of Samuel Stein and Bess Gersten, he traveled and lived in many amazing places before settling in Montague with his wife Jane.



He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago and went on to receive a Masters Degree in Social Work from Adelphi University in Garden City, NY. He served two years in the Army, stationed in Korea from 1956 to 1958.



A man of many interests and talents, Peter was a gifted musician who played guitar and banjo and recorded an album of folk standards in the late 1950s. He loved writing and co-authored a well-reviewed detective novel. Peter also enjoyed tennis, birdwatching, and had a lifelong passion for the American Southwest.



Peter's compassion and commitment to helping people was evident in the positions he held throughout his career, working for many years at the Springfield Office for Children as well as First Call in Amherst. Before retiring, he finished his work career as co-director of the Northampton Survival Center.



Peter was a funny, charming man, and a devoted husband and father, who embraced the role of doting and loving grandfather and great-grandfather in his later years.



Peter's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at both the Hospice of the Fisher Home and in Telemetry at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Northampton, for taking wonderful care of him.



A private service will be held at B'Nai Israel Cemetery, Northampton, for immediate family only.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's name to either the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts (97 N. Hatfield Rd, Hatfield, MA 01038) or a are welcome.



Arrangements are being handled by Ahearn Funeral Home.



