Peter J. Martula passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones, June 6, 2020. Pete was born on April 17, 1950, he was the son, Michael Martula and Jennie (Zalot) Martula he was born and raised in Hadley, MA. Pete attended Hadley Elem. School and graduated from Hopkins Academy in 1968. During his senior year, Pete began his pre-apprenticeship as a sheet metal worker at Mutual Plumbing and Heating. He began a four-year apprenticeship upon graduation.In November of 1968 he joined the Navy Seabees and was sent to Gulfport, Mississippi for NCO training, graduating as a 3rd Class Petty Officer Steel Worker. He was assigned to MCB 7 at Davisville, RI prior to deploying to Vietnam. While serving in Vietnam Pete worked on several notable projects; POW Camp in Quang Nyai, Rte. 1 bridge in Tam Ky, wonder huts in Chulai, a forward observer base for PBR's in Phyoc Xuyen and helo landing pads in various locations. Pete was honorably discharged in 1970 and went on to continue his apprenticeship at Springfield Trade School for Local 63 as a sheet metal journeyman/welder. In a career spanning over 38 years, while employed by Kleeberg Sheet Metal and Carll Fisher Company Pete was fortunate to have worked alongside many skilled craftsmen.Pete had been actively involved with many organizations; The Young Men's Club, WWII Club, South Deerfield Polish Club, Hadley American Legion Post 271 and the Hadley Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church in Hatfield.In 1985 Pete married the love of his life and his best friend, Maureen Otis, who came with a "package deal" of Jeff and Shannon.Over the years Pete happily attended his grandchildren's many sporting events and dance recitals. He also enjoyed spoiling them during the annual summer vacations on Cape Cod where he was the chef for the weeks. Pete was well known for his cooking. If you were lucky your name was on the list to receive his homemade specialties which included chicken pot pie, golumpkis and pierogies. Pete was an avid sports fan and looked forward to hosting his annual Super Bowl party. Pete's greatest pleasures were fishing and teaching his five grandchildren how to fish at the home he built on Lake Mattawa.Pete is survived by his wife of 40 years, Maureen (Croake) Martula; stepson Jeff Otis and wife Michelle and their children, Amanda, Jillian, and Alexandra; stepdaughter Shannon Burke and her husband Bryan and their children, James and Jack. He also leaves his brother Edward (Sam) Martula and several nieces and nephews.At Pete's request, all services will be private with interment at the MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements."Stairway to Paradise"When I climb the Stairway to Paradise, I am taking my tackle and rod; Because when I go out fishing, I always feel closer to God; I'll find a clear lake With fish jumping; I'll sit on the bank and find rest, Enjoying the good peace and quiet As the birds settle down in their nests. Then in the cool hush of evening As I kneel down to offer a prayer, I'll feel a warm hand On my shoulder, And I'll know that My lord's standing there. We'll sit, and we'll Talk in the moonlight, Oh what a glad day that will be! I'll know peace with God, my savior; Yes, that will be heaven to me. -Robin Fogle