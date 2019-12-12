Enfield CT- Peter Martin Leveille, 64, Passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 Born February 25, 1955 in Northampton to the late Francis & Evelyn Leveille (Ledoux) where he was raised. Peter later moved and raised a family of his own in Easthampton. In his earlier years, Peter owned The Movie Connection in Easthampton.



His love for oldies music and old cars is something everyone will always remember him by. He is survived by; his sons, Kyle Leveille (Enfield Ct); Nicholas Leveille (Holiday, Fl.). His daughter, Shari Leveille (Port Richey, Fl.). 6 grandchildren. Kayla, Kamden, Kyle Jr., Scarlett, Savannah and Cashton. His siblings; Brother Robert Leveille, Sisters Linda Lococco & Joan Molitoris, and preceded in death by his brother Thomas Leveille.



Donations may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation in Peter's name. A Remembrance will be held with family and friends.

