Millers Falls-Peter S. Cary, 71, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 12, 2020. Born in Cambridge on June 13, 1949, he was the son of John and Helen (Moog) Cary. Peter grew up in Pelham and lived for over 30 years in Chesterfield. For the past 15 years, he and his wife Sally have lived in Millers Falls. Peter worked at Whiting Fuel Corp for 50 years and was currently a supervisor. While living in Chesterfield, he also worked for the Chesterfield DPW. He served for over 20 years on the Chesterfield Finance Committee. Peter was a hardworking man and enjoyed gardening. He will be long remembered as a devoted husband of 47 years to Sally (Capen) and a loving father to his son Tim Cary of Easthampton, and his daughter Rebecca Fournier and his grandson Logan Fournier of Millers Falls. He also leaves behind his sister Anne Dannenberg of Huntington, VT and brother, Steve Cary of White River JCT, VT. Peter also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation (calling hours) will be held Sunday October 18th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home, 10 Maple St. (Rte 202). Due to current Covid regulations regarding gatherings, please join the service virtually on Monday at 11:00 a.m. by clicking https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/285202580
(this link can be accessed for up to 90 days). Friends and family are then welcome to gather at Spring Grove Cemetery in Florence, MA, around 1:00 p.m. for a graveside service. Thank you for observing social distance and wearing a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101 or online: https://www.dakinhumane.org/tribute-donation.html
