Peter Sudnick

Service Information
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Of The Valley Parish
33 Adams Street
Easthampton, MA
Obituary
Peter Lynn Sudnick, 56, of Northampton, Massachusetts passed away July 5, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center. He was born and raised in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

He attended Longmeadow High School and Springfield College. Peter enjoyed softball, coin collecting, dogs, music, and was an avid reader, especially of American History. He lived in Florence Village for many years and volunteered at the VFW Post # 8006 in Florence, MA as a member of the auxillary group.

Peter will be dearly missed by his parents, brother, sister, sister-in-law, nephews, many cousins and second cousins in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Montana and Utah.

There will be a funeral mass at Our Lady Of The Valley Parish, at 33 Adams Street, Easthampton, MA at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104 or the Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, at 171 Union St, Springfield, MA 01105.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 8, 2019
