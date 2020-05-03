Peter Torrey Cameron, 90, died of pneumonia Monday, April 27, 2020, at Care One at Northampton, where he received exceptional care since moving there last June from Christopher Heights Assisted Living at Northampton. Peter had relocated to this area in the fall of 2015 to be nearer his sister, Janet Couch of Easthampton.



The son of G. Harvey and Ethel Torrey Cameron, Peter was born June 13, 1929 in Wilmington, Delaware, where his father had begun his first job out of Cal Tech at the newly-opened experimental station at DuPont. Three years later the family moved to upstate New York, after the president of Hamilton College persuaded his father to chair its physics department. Peter spent his elementary school years in a one-room district schoolhouse adjacent to the college campus, and then attended the local junior high school, before enrolling at and graduating from The Loomis School in Windsor, CT. He accepted admission to Hamilton, and earned a B.A. degree in history. He had begun taking piano lessons at an early age, and then began learning to play the organ at Loomis. He continued his organ studies at Hamilton, and also added his wonderful baritone voice to the college choir.



After doing some graduate work in archeology and French, and trying out teaching, Peter found his lifelong career in building, maintaining, and tuning Tracker pipe organs, working for organ companies in Connecticut, West Springfield, Brooklyn, and, for many years, at the Andover Organ Company in Lawrence, Massachusetts. His passions for history and music and peaceful living led him to fulfilling research projects, volunteer work, performing, and travel. Peter did exhaustive pipe organ historical research and was awarded the Organ Historical Society's Distinguished Service Award in 2001. He joined many OHS tours to the U.K. and attended many national OHS conventions. He embraced his family roots, and assembled volumes of original documents, letters, articles, and photographs, which eventually will be archived at the New England Genealogical Society in Boston, where he was a valued volunteer.



While living in Methuen, Peter became a beloved member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Haverhill, where he sang in the choir, led the music committee, helped care for the organ, and organized the church's archives. He enjoyed performing in many Gilbert and Sullivan opera productions in the area, served on the Methuen Historical Commission, and was active in a local peace group. Since moving to Northampton, he and his sister enjoyed attending many area concerts and theater productions, visiting many historical and natural sites, and just driving through the countryside.



In addition to his parents, Peter was pre-deceased by his sister, Julia, and her husband William Albright. Surviving family members include his sister Janet (Julia's twin) and her husband, Bob Couch, and their five children and their families: Laura and Steve Towles, Callie, Christopher, and Gabriel, and Callie's husband Rhys Harper; Molly and Sean Ward, Cameron and Megan; Sarah Couch and her marriage partner Annemarie Vaccaro; Rob and Amy Couch, Brewer and Julia; and Gordon Couch, all of whom Peter cherished. Plans will be made for a memorial service at UUCH in Haverhill when it will be safer to gather family and friends. Thanks be to God for Peter's long life and all the ways he blessed and will continue to bless the lives of all who knew and loved him!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store