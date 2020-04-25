Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter William Krok. View Sign Service Information Cebula Funeral Home 66 South St Ware , MA 01082 (413)-967-4911 Send Flowers Obituary





Peter's life revolved around time spent with family. He never hesitated to help others and joked freely with everyone. Having grown up on a farm, he had a soft spot for animals, and once spent a year befriending a frightened stray cat until she became an adoring housepet. He was beloved by neighborhood children, who came to visit him regularly.



Peter loved listening to and dancing to live polka music. He followed the stock market closely until his final days. A jack-of-all-trades, he was adept at home renovation and repairs, car maintenance and gardening.



Peter was predeceased by his wife Wanda, his sisters Helen and Amelia, and his brothers Frank, John, Joseph and Michael. He is survived by his only child, Kristina Krok of Needham, MA; son-in-law, Eric Endlich; grandchildren, Alexander and Elyse; and many nieces and nephews and their families. Cebula Funeral Home of Ware, was entrusted with the final arrangements. For more information and guestbook, please visit:





Peter Krok, 92, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, MA. Son of the late Michael and Katherine (Wardzala) Krok, Peter grew up in Northampton, MA. The youngest of seven children, Peter married Wanda Guzik and lived in Ware for over 60 years. Peter served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Hawaii during World War II. He worked as an auto mechanic and garage service manager before becoming a salesman in the automotive department at Sears in Holyoke, MA.Peter's life revolved around time spent with family. He never hesitated to help others and joked freely with everyone. Having grown up on a farm, he had a soft spot for animals, and once spent a year befriending a frightened stray cat until she became an adoring housepet. He was beloved by neighborhood children, who came to visit him regularly.Peter loved listening to and dancing to live polka music. He followed the stock market closely until his final days. A jack-of-all-trades, he was adept at home renovation and repairs, car maintenance and gardening.Peter was predeceased by his wife Wanda, his sisters Helen and Amelia, and his brothers Frank, John, Joseph and Michael. He is survived by his only child, Kristina Krok of Needham, MA; son-in-law, Eric Endlich; grandchildren, Alexander and Elyse; and many nieces and nephews and their families. Cebula Funeral Home of Ware, was entrusted with the final arrangements. For more information and guestbook, please visit: www.cebulafuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close