Phil Haggerty, age 28, of East Boston, and originally from Northampton, MA, passed away unexpectedly August 10, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who loved him dearly.



Phil graduated from the Leeds Elementary School, the JFK Middle School and the Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter High School. Phil was a talented musician and a founding member of the very popular emo-indie band Somos. His music touched thousands of fans and will continue to live on. Phil was a social justice activist and fought his entire life for equality for all people. He loved going to the beach, spending quality time with his family and many friends, and cheering for his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Boston Celtics.



He was the loving partner of 5 years of Olivia Mignosa, the devoted son of Tabitha (Matson) Black of Roslindale, Rick Haggerty of Florence, and his dear brothers Patrick Haggerty and Joey Haggerty, both of Florence. Phil is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and his fur babies, Max & Lola. Phil Haggerty forever!



Visiting hours will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3 to 6 pm. A Service will be held at 5 pm.

