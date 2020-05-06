Phil Louraine found peaceful rest upon his death on April 28, 2020. He was born November 18, 1953, the son of the late Marilyn (Mueller) Louraine and the late Lew Louraine Sr. in Texas City, Texas. His loving family consists of Lew Louraine Jr. and his wife Peg (Belchertown MA), the late Linda Louraine Heath and her husband Jim (Santa Fe NM), Laurel Louraine LaFlamme and her husband Andre (Monson MA), the late Peter Louraine, his identical twin brother and kindred spirit, and Joel Louraine and his wife Maureen (Novato CA). He was blessed with two nieces and a nephew, along with two great-nephews and three great-nieces. Phil was raised in Springfield MA and was a 1971 graduate of Cathedral High School (Go Panthers!). Phil was a gentle soul who deeply loved his family and as he struggled with mental illness for most of his adult life, he always made us laugh at the joy he took in life's simple pleasures. He was a brave and deeply caring spirit who will be missed. The family wishes to thank the exceptional staff at Farren Care Center in Turners Falls Ma for the attention, support and love they gave Phil every day. The funeral will be private.



