Philippe A Meyer, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Capital Caring Health Adler Center of complications from pneumonia following a recovery from Covid-19.



He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Syma; his son, Olivier, his daughter, Davina, his daughter in law, Kristin and five grandchildren, Christopher, Hayden, Tristan, Leia and Harden.



He was born in Paris, France, the son of Pierre and Juliette Meyer. Philippe had a long and successful career in business and technology, with IBM, ITT and Lexmark as well as with a number of startups in France and in the US. Philippe and Syma chose to retire in Amherst where he was an active participant in the Five College Learning in Retirement seminars and a fixture at Amherst Coffee. He and Syma later moved to Virginia to be closer to their beloved kids and grandkids. Throughout his life he had a passion for politics, reading, news, learning and his family.



Per his request there will not be any funeral service. Have a double espresso (doppio) for him the next time you are at Amherst Coffee or your preferred coffee shop.



