Phillip Rodney Kelley, 83, died on January 5, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton surrounded by family.Phillip was born in Northampton on October 1, 1936 to the late Joseph and Mabel (Wells) Kelley. He graduated from Smith Vocational High School and worked as an autobody technician until his retirement. Phillip enjoyed hunting, fishing, carpentry and snowmobiling. He enjoyed his trips to New Hampshire for many years, no matter the season. One of his greatest joys and cherished pastimes was caring for his daughter Ann's corgis, Harley and Bella. Phillip was known for his fun personality which he kept going right up until the end.Phillip is survived by his wife of 64 years Alice (Latham) Kelley; son Richard and Cindy (Bacon) of Florence, their daughter Emeline, her husband Jon and their son Jackson of Goshen; son Neil and Jeanne (Noonan) of Florence, with their sons Neil Jr. of Hatfield and Jonathan, his wife Katie and their two daughters Kyla and Keira of Easthampton; daughter Debra and Michael Gleason of Florida, with their son Michael Jr., his wife Cecily, their children Brayden, Colton, Tenley, Griffin and Knox, as well as their son James; son Peter and Jill (Newman) of Florence, with their children Kaitlin of CT and Nicholas of Florence. In addition to his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by his daughter Ann.There will be no services at this time. Burial and a celebration of life will occur at a later date at the convenience of the family. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.Memorial contributions can be made to Heart, Lung or Juvenile Diabetes.The family would like to thank the staff of the Cooley Dickinson Hospital for their caring and attentive care. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020

