Phillip is survived by his mother, Leticia (Almeida) Sena, of Southampton; his fiancée Kelsey Clements of Northampton; and his brother Gilbert Sena Jr., of Cumming, GA. He is preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Sena.



Phillip was born on Feb 27, 1986 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was attending UMass Amherst working towards a degree in Political Science. He was currently working as an assistant at Jones Library in Amherst.



Phillip was a talented musician, soccer player, writer, and chef. An incredibly intelligent young man with an insatiable desire to learn. He was a loving person with a magnetic personality, whom people could not resist but to become friends with. His family and friends will always remember him as a charismatic and incredibly bright young man.



A service is scheduled for June 17th at 2pm at Edwards Church of Northampton. Friends, family, and loved ones are urged to come, to remember and celebrate his life.



If you feel like making a donation in honor of Phillip's memory, please donate to a charity that you are passionate about. Mitchell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

