Phyllis E. McGrath, 85, of Florence, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home on Saturday, April 11th. She was born August 27, 1934 in Purcell, OK to the late Creston and Myrtle (Bolt) Biggerstaff. She was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
She is survived by her sons; William and Thomas McGrath of Florence, her daughters; Brenda Confer of Maine, Patricia McGrath of Florence, Judith Monteiro of Sunderland, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her sisters; Frieda Hicks, Elizabeth Frost, Marcelyn Hart all of California, and Karen Brown of Oklahoma, also several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband, William M. McGrath Jr., and her son Scott.
A Memorial Service will be planned at a future date. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020