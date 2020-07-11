1/
Phyllis Glazier
Phyllis Glazier went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020.

Phyllis was the wife of Arnold R. Glazier for 63 years. Arnold went to be with the Lord in September of 2011. Phyllis was born, married and raised her family with Arnold in Leverett, Ma. She leaves 3 married children and their spouses: Judy and Ralph Linstra, David Glazier and Anne McComb, Jerrilyn and Chris Cummings. She also leaves 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She was an active member of North Leverett Baptist Church until she and Arnold moved in February 2011 to Lynchburg, Va becoming residents at Heritage Green. The move was prompted by their declining health and their desire to live closer to their daughter Judy. Phyllis's favorite activities were playing with her grandchildren & great grandchildren, working in her flower beds, walking, and wintering in Florida. A celebration funeral service will occur at North Leverett Baptist Church to be followed by an internment at Plain View cemetery located on North Leverett Road in Leverett, Massachusetts. Services will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 237-9424
Memories & Condolences

July 10, 2020
Phyliss was a great example of what a Christian should be. She loved her Lord, husband and family. She was a great mentor to the women of NLBC !
She was always ready to talk about the Lord , listen , and pray.. so happy she is with Jesus and Arnold.
Linda Kaiser
Friend
July 10, 2020
Loved her smile and laugh !! She and Arnold met a lot to us . Sending love and prayers ❤❤
Edith and Hal Black
Family
July 9, 2020
Loved her beautiful smile. Phyllis and Arnold made my family so welcomed at NLBC! Fond memories of time spent with them.
Barbara Pomeroy
Friend
July 9, 2020
Such a vibrant woman--a perennial hostess, faithful Bible teacher, effective leader, enduring friend, hardest of workers, and always willing to lend a helping hand. I am so thankful for her! She is missed.
Wendy Farley
