Phyllis Glazier went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020.
Phyllis was the wife of Arnold R. Glazier for 63 years. Arnold went to be with the Lord in September of 2011. Phyllis was born, married and raised her family with Arnold in Leverett, Ma. She leaves 3 married children and their spouses: Judy and Ralph Linstra, David Glazier and Anne McComb, Jerrilyn and Chris Cummings. She also leaves 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She was an active member of North Leverett Baptist Church until she and Arnold moved in February 2011 to Lynchburg, Va becoming residents at Heritage Green. The move was prompted by their declining health and their desire to live closer to their daughter Judy. Phyllis's favorite activities were playing with her grandchildren & great grandchildren, working in her flower beds, walking, and wintering in Florida. A celebration funeral service will occur at North Leverett Baptist Church to be followed by an internment at Plain View cemetery located on North Leverett Road in Leverett, Massachusetts. Services will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.