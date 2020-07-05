Phyllis Zakrzewski

Phyllis M. Zakrzewski 98, of Easthampton died July 1, 2020 at Hospice of the Fisher Home. She was born June 22, 1922 in Northampton the daughter of Joseph and Mary Zlobecki Zakrzewski. Phyllis attended local schools and the former Sacred Heart School, a graduate of Easthampton High School and the former Northampton Commercial College Class of 1941. She was employed as an office associate for many years at the former Hampden Specialty Corp. She retired after many years from Stanhome, Inc. in 1985, both of Easthampton. She was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish for over 50 years and a member of Holy Rosary Sodality, a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish.
Phyllis is survived by one niece Joanne Kuhrman and husband John of PA, and several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother Joseph Zakrzewski, two sisters Irene Zakrzewski and Genevieve Temchulla.
A graveside service will held Thursday July 9, 2020 at 10am in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visiting time will be from 6pm to 7pm on July 8, at Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton. Face masks must be worn and social distance will be observed. Due to the pandemic no gathering is allowed in the cemetery after the service.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Easthampton Council on aging Enrichment Center, Union Street, Easthampton, MA 01027 www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com