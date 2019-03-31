Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Prentice Wheeler. View Sign

Prentice Wheeler, age 86, of Easthampton, died on Thursday March 28th peacefully at his home in the comfort and care provided by his loving and devoted family. He was born in Bruceville, Indiana on July 6, 1932 and was the son of the late Clarence B. Wheeler and Helen M. (Barnes) Wheeler.



He was raised in Oaktown, Indiana and was educated in the Oaktown Public Schools and graduated from Oaktown High School in the class of 1950. In 1952, Prentice enlisted into the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War until his discharge in February of 1956. On October 3, 1953 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, he married the love of his life, Marian Stella (Zielenski) Wheeler, they share sixty five loving years together. In 1959, he settled in Easthampton and together he and Marian raised seven children.



Prentice worked as an electrician for the Avery Dennison Company in Chicopee for over twenty years, retiring in 1994. He was a devoted and dedicated communicant to his Catholic faith and served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality as a long time parishioner of the Sacred Heart Jesus Parish and Our Lady of the Valley Parish. During his free time, when not routing at his childrens events, he loved working on small engines, mowing his lawn on his riding mower with the bagger, yardwork and gardening. But his true love was sharing time with his family, playing cards with his children and grandchildren was a true enjoyment.



Prentice will be truly missed by his loving and devoted wife Marian S. Wheeler and his cherished children, three daughters; Nancy Rose Lattinville of Easthampton, Anna Marie Blanchard and her husband Stephen of Easthampton, Corrina Marian W. Hagan and her husband Jim Cosgrove of Reston,Virginia, four sons; Michael Prentice Wheeler and his wife Tina of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, William Joseph Wheeler and his wife Joanne of South Hadley, John Stanley Wheeler and his wife Stana of Sunderland, Robert Burton Wheeler of Catlett, Virginia, his loving grandchildren; Christopher, Luke, Beth, Thomas, Richard, Stana, Matthew, Amanda, Marilyn, Michael, Prentice, Joseph, Samantha and great grandchildren; Gretchen, Jacob, Jennifer, Violet, Carter, Riley, Rose, Reece, one brother; Norman Wheeler of Knoxville, Tenn with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his precious great grandson Noah, three sisters; Audria Shepherd, Betty Nix, Lavena Edgin, two brothers; Clarence Wheeler and Ralph Wheeler.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Prentice is scheduled for Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10am at the Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton. Burial with military honors will be at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery, Mayher Street, Easthampton. Calling Hours, will be held at the Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton on Thursday, April 4, from 5-7:30pm, whom honorably has been entrusted with Prentice's services. In lieu of flowers, donations have been requested in his memory to the Our Lady of the Valley Parish, C/O The Beautification Fund, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton, MA. 01027. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneral





