Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Ann McAuslan. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla Ann McAuslan, 84, was called home by the angels on February 2, 2020. Born in Holyoke to Donald and Mildred Stephens on November 4, 1935. She grew up in Chicopee and as an adult she lived in Worthington, MA raising her family there, and would eventually move to Ajo, Arizona, spending her summers still in Worthington. She always had a bright smile, and was warm and welcoming, making friends wherever she went, and frequently having them as guests over for an afternoon of tea. She graduated from Bay Path College with an Associate in Science and Commercial Art Curriculum degree in 1956. She was an herbalist for many years, growing her own herbs for uses from holistic healing to flower bouquets. As an herbalist she taught classes at the University of Massachusetts, as well as other places. She was predeceased by husband Floyd McAuslan whom she married in 1957. Priscilla leaves her sister Linda Arnold and her husband Mark, her three children Craig McAuslan and his wife Suzette, her son Blair McAuslan and significant other Gale Reopel, her daughter Laurie McAuslan, two grandchildren Summer and Marshall McAuslan and their mother Kathy McAuslan, as well as many other friends and family all around the country. There will be a celebration of life service to be announced.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

Priscilla Ann McAuslan, 84, was called home by the angels on February 2, 2020. Born in Holyoke to Donald and Mildred Stephens on November 4, 1935. She grew up in Chicopee and as an adult she lived in Worthington, MA raising her family there, and would eventually move to Ajo, Arizona, spending her summers still in Worthington. She always had a bright smile, and was warm and welcoming, making friends wherever she went, and frequently having them as guests over for an afternoon of tea. She graduated from Bay Path College with an Associate in Science and Commercial Art Curriculum degree in 1956. She was an herbalist for many years, growing her own herbs for uses from holistic healing to flower bouquets. As an herbalist she taught classes at the University of Massachusetts, as well as other places. She was predeceased by husband Floyd McAuslan whom she married in 1957. Priscilla leaves her sister Linda Arnold and her husband Mark, her three children Craig McAuslan and his wife Suzette, her son Blair McAuslan and significant other Gale Reopel, her daughter Laurie McAuslan, two grandchildren Summer and Marshall McAuslan and their mother Kathy McAuslan, as well as many other friends and family all around the country. There will be a celebration of life service to be announced.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close