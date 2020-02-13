Priscilla Ann McAuslan, 84, was called home by the angels on February 2, 2020. Born in Holyoke to Donald and Mildred Stephens on November 4, 1935. She grew up in Chicopee and as an adult she lived in Worthington, MA raising her family there, and would eventually move to Ajo, Arizona, spending her summers still in Worthington. She always had a bright smile, and was warm and welcoming, making friends wherever she went, and frequently having them as guests over for an afternoon of tea. She graduated from Bay Path College with an Associate in Science and Commercial Art Curriculum degree in 1956. She was an herbalist for many years, growing her own herbs for uses from holistic healing to flower bouquets. As an herbalist she taught classes at the University of Massachusetts, as well as other places. She was predeceased by husband Floyd McAuslan whom she married in 1957. Priscilla leaves her sister Linda Arnold and her husband Mark, her three children Craig McAuslan and his wife Suzette, her son Blair McAuslan and significant other Gale Reopel, her daughter Laurie McAuslan, two grandchildren Summer and Marshall McAuslan and their mother Kathy McAuslan, as well as many other friends and family all around the country. There will be a celebration of life service to be announced.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020