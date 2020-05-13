Rachel Jean (Poulin) Kirouac, 93, died peacefully of natural causes on March 29, 2020 at the Linda Manor Nursing Home after a slow decline in health. She was born October 18, 1926 in Northampton to Annette (Campbell) Poulin and Romeo Poulin and grew up in a large immigrant Canadian-American family with 11 brothers and sisters. She met the love, companion and friend of her life, Guy Kirouac, in Northampton where they married, built their home in Leeds and raised their 3 children. For many years they enjoyed camping, boating, picnicking, playing cards and entertaining at their Vermont camp. Rachel was a kind, generous, empathetic and trusted person who was always there to help out in any way she could, the true matriarch. She had a passion for connecting with friends and family thru conversations. She was a devout member of the St. Catherine's parish in Leeds for many years. Rachel had a green thumb and was always the first to have a ripe tomato on the 4th of July. She will be fondly remembered for her tin full of perfect chocolate chip cookies and apple pies for the holidays. But the greatest love and pride in Rachel's life was her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her nieces and nephews for whom she will be deeply missed.



Rachel was pre-deceased by her parents, Annette and Romeo Poulin, her brothers Gaston, Edgar, Roger, Richard, Rene and William and by her sisters Simone, Arlene, Lucille, and Theresa. Rachel is survived by her husband of 70 years, Guy Kirouac, her children Daniel (Bev Pomeroy) of Chesterfield, MA, Diane (Steve Mongeon) of Sebring, FL, and Denise (Greg Linscott) of Goshen, MA, her grandchildren Melanie, Steven, Jenny, Hillary, Timothy, Greg, Robert and Mitchell and her great-grandchildren Joe, Paige, Emily, Liam, Henry, Molly, Brice and Grace. She is also survived by her brother Romeo Poulin, Jr. and his wife Karen of Westfield, MA and by her nieces, nephews and friends, too numerous to list. All, who had the privilege to know her, have a bit of Rachel in their hearts.



Because of the current COVID 19 crisis, there will be a private Christian burial at the gravesite handled by Ahearn Funeral Home. When the pandemic is over and the time is right there will be a gathering to celebrate the life of Rachel J. Kirouac and in "Rachel-fashion" a party as she would have wanted.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store