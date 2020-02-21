Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Kociela. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Rachel (Salzano) Kociela, 94, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst. She was born in Springfield on April 19, 1925, the daughter of Armenio and Lavinia (Pilla) Salzano. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School.



Rachel was an injection mold machine operator at the Pro Brush Company in Florence for twenty five years until her retirement.



She was a devout Catholic and a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield. Rachel enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She often reminisced about trips in her younger days to NYC and family vacations in New Hampshire and Cape Cod.



Among her survivors, Rachel leaves two sons, Michael Kociela and his wife Mary of Montague and Christopher Kociela and his wife Kim of Hatfield; four grandchildren, Sarah Kociela, Kristin Malone and her husband PJ, Kaitlyn Kociela Taylor and her husband Josh Taylor and Ethan Kociela; five great grandchildren, Brooke, Billy, Cooper, Grady, Baylor, and; a daughter in law, Donna Kociela of Atlantic Highlands, NJ; a sister, Jean Wilson of Wilbraham; and many nieces and nephews.



Rachel was predeceased by her husband, Alex Kociela; her son, Kenneth Kociela; brothers, Felix, Michael and Armando Salzano; and sisters, Mary Delivorias and Anne Marie Riley.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 2/25 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 221 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Deerfield.



A calling hour will be held Tuesday from 8:45-9:45am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Arbors Assisted Living at Greenfield, Activities Fund, 15 Meridian Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to Blessed Sacrament Church, 182 High Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



