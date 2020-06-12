Rachel T. (Thies) Mustin-spirited feminist, clinical psychologist, university professor, and social activist-age 92, died May 25, 2020 at CareOne in Northampton. She was born April 7, 1928, New York City, to John Thies and Lillian Drake Thies of Scarsdale NY, where she grew up.
She traveled the world while raising four children, engaged in a vibrant professional career, and 20 years ago settled in Amherst, MA, where she cultivated rich friendships and immersed herself in local programs: League of Women Voters, The Amherst Club, English Country Dancing, Five College Learning in Retirement, South Amherst Thursday Club, aqua aerobics at Hampshire Athletic Club, and Amherst Cultural Council. She was admired for her sharp wit and passion for social justice concerning civil rights, pacifism, and gender equality.
Rachel was known professionally as Rachel T. Hare-Mustin, PhD. Her education included Swarthmore College (BA 1949), Wellesley College (MA 1954), and Temple University (PhD Clinical Psychology 1969). She was on the faculties of Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania; and Villanova University. She is remembered fondly by former graduate students and mentees.
Hailed as a leading feminist psychologist, her work has been regarded as ground-breaking in the areas of gender issues, professional ethics, and feminist postmodern theory. She presented at national and international conferences; published more than 120 articles and chapters, plus several books. She co-authored with Jeanne Marecek Making A Difference: Psychology and the Construction of Gender (Yale University Press, 1990). She received awards from the American Psychological Association (APA) and the American Family Therapy Academy (AFTA), and served as President of the latter. She was the first woman to be APA Parliamentarian (1979), an office she wielded for 25 years in the interest of equal and universal participation in the Association.
In addition to her scholarly pursuits, Rachel was an avid reader of the New York Times, a fan of mystery books, and a cross-word puzzler. She embraced the visual arts as an accomplished amateur in a vast array of media. Visitors to her home enjoyed her Chinese brush painting, a discipline she studied while living and conducting research in the Philippines in the 1960s.
Rachel is survived by four children of her first marriage, to A. Paul Hare (divorced, deceased): Sharon Hare of Los Angeles, CA, Diana Hare of Philadelphia, PA, Mally (sic) O'Hare (sic) of Florence, MA, and Christopher Hare of Albuquerque, NM, who is father of grandchild, Eva Lillian Hare of Chicago.
In 1973, Rachel married Gilbert B. Mustin (deceased). She is survived by five stepchildren: Henry Mustin of Seattle, WA, Skip (Barclay) Mustin of Chimacum WA, Walter Mustin of Grand Cayman, Margery Mustin Howe of Santa Fe, NM, and Laura Mustin Burn of Port Townsend, WA. Also, Rachel is survived by two brothers: Winthrop Drake Thies of New York City, and Roger TannerThies of Jefferson City MO. A sister, Sandy Thies Wyatt, died in 1999.
Because of the pandemic, no gathering to celebrate Rachel's life is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood or the pacifist charity of one's choice.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413)587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 12, 2020.