Rae Allen Paddock
Paddock, Rae Allen, "Nub", USMC, 87, of Spring Hill, FL passed peacefully Friday morning June 12,2020.

Rae was born in Berlin, New York, on September 3 ,1932 to the late Ora and Harry J Paddock.

When Rae was two the family moved to South Amherst, MA. where he later attended Amherst Schools.

He was employed at Chapman Valve in Indian Orchard, MA. as a jackhammer operator.

He enlisted in The United States Marine Corps with his best friend for life, Harold "Griz" Griswold of Leverett, MA in 1953.

Rae proudly served in the USMC from 1953-1956 which included the Korean War. Semper Fi! Upon return Rae worked at Prophylactic Brush in Florence, MA, and Buczala Construction, Amherst, MA.

Rae was later employed as a Carpenter in the Physical Plant at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for 25 years, beginning in 1972.

As a talented carpenter Rae built his first home for he and his wife in North Hadley, MA where they resided for 11 years. They then built a home in Hadley, MA and lived there for 14 years, before retiring and relocating to Florida in 1993.

Rae was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time outside in the garden growing his fruits and vegetables as well as traveling with his wife Joanna in their coach.

He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Boston Red Sox. In Massachusetts Rae was a member of the Men's Club and Lions Club.

Rae was one of a kind, loved by many who got to know him. Rae was a hardworking man always providing for his wife and daughter. He was always willing to help someone in need, neighbors, and strangers alike.

Rae was preceded in death by his brother Harry O. Paddock, "Bud" of Amherst, MA., sisters Lorraine Janse of Spring Hill, FL and Shirley Chorvat of Brooksville, FL.

Rae leaves behind a loving wife of over 62 years, Joanna "Joan" M. Paddock (Waskiewicz) previously of Hadley, MA., and their beloved only child, Daughter Susan B. Johnston, son-in-law David Johnston, and only grandchild who Rae "thought the world of" Joseph Rae Johnston, all in Spring Hill, FL. He leaves his youngest sister Fredericka "Freddie" Paddock of Brooksville, FL, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Bernice and Richard Baranowski of Hadley, MA, as well as two nieces and two nephews. He also leaves his adored toy poodle "Molly Girl".

The family is planning a graveside service in October at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Hadley, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or toysfortots.org "In Memory" program.



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.
