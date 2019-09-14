On Monday, July 22, 2019 Rainedae Stilphen-Carey passed away at home in Belchertown at the age of 52.
Born June 20, 1967 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of Neil and Gale (Kuhn) Stilphen. She graduated from Amherst Regional High School in 1985, received an A.D. in Nursing from Greenfield Community College in 1992, and a B.S. with a major in Nursing from U. Mass. in 1994. She worked for a number of years as a Home Care Nurse and later as a Staff Nurse at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. On January 25, 1985 she married Frank Carey. They raised two sons, Jacob and Joshua.
Raine's passion was riding horses. From the age of 10 she worked at Mt. Toby Stables in Leverett. She became fascinated with dressage, and traveled to South Carolina and Ireland to study under world-class teachers. She trained horses and taught riding lessons until injuries and surgeries after a car accident prevented her from continuing. She and her husband Frank ran Wicklow Farm (a horse-boarding farm) in Belchertown for 8 years. She was almost like a second mother to her sons' friends, welcoming them into her home and showing great interest in their lives. The whole family shared an interest in snowmobiling, motocross and stock car racing.
Raine was preceded in death by her father, Neil Stilphen. She is survived by her mother Gale Kuhn and step-father Tim Van Egmond, husband Frank Carey, and sons Jacob and Joshua Carey. She is also survived by her step-mother Louise Stilphen, step-children Frank Jr. and Amy Carey, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Raine's husband hosted an open house for family and friends at their home on Sunday, August 4. Donations to help the family with final arrangements may be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/passing-of-rainedae-stilphencarey
