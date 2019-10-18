Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph B. Carrozzo. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Funeral service 10:00 AM Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 383 Hazard Ave. Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Ralph Carrozzo, 92, of Leeds, MA, formerly of Enfield, beloved husband of the late Mabel (Jackson) Carrozzo, peacefully passed away on Oct. 13, 2019 at the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Northampton, MA. He and his late wife Mabel were long term residents of Enfield, CT before moving to the Arbors Assisted Living Facility in 2017 located in Amherst. Ralph was born in Winsted, CT on Sept. 10, 1927. He was a veteran of the US Army; Signal Corps having enlisted at the age of 18. He served in Japan and in the Pacific in 1946-1947. Ralph was extremely proud of his military service to his country and actively supported veterans' causes throughout his life. He was employed as a tool and die maker first at the Gilbert Clock Co. in Winsted, CT and for most of his work years at Pratt and Whitney in Hartford, CT. He also proudly served his community as a volunteer firefighter with the Enfield Fire Dept during the 1960s. Ralph was an avid outdoorsman skilled in hunting and fishing, particularly fly fishing for trout in New England. He was an exceptional athlete having played sports as a kid and young man including baseball, softball, football, basketball, hockey and even ski jumping.Ralph is survived by his son Jeffrey of Enfield, CT; a stepdaughter, Sheila Jillson of Gloucester, MA; a sister Marlene Frigo and her husband David of Torrington, CT and his granddaughter Jennifer Roy of MI. He was pre-deceased in June 2019 by his wife Mabel after 21 years of marriage. Ralph was also predeceased by his first wife Nina J. Carrozzo who died in 1994; his sister Mildred Santoro and her husband Thomas, his brother Martin and his wife Dina and his brother Robert.A funeral service honoring Ralph's life will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT. Please meet at the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Hazardville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019

