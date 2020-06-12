Ralph Everett Beals, born October 30, 1936, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020, near his adopted home in Naples, FL. Professor Beals was the oldest of the four children of Wendell E. Beals and Gratia M. (Burns) Beals, and spent his childhood in Lexington, KY, where his father worked as a professor at the University of Kentucky.



Ralph graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1958, then earned his Master's degree at Northwestern University in 1959, and then his Ph.D at MIT in 1970.



Aside from his long career as a professor at Amherst College, which included a couple of interim stints as an acting administrator, Ralph spent many years consulting with foreign governments. The brunt of his foreign work was done in Indonesia, a country which both he and his family grew to be very fond of.



Ralph was both an avid sportsman and fan. He was a lifelong fan of the University of Kentucky, but his adopted Boston Red Sox were his favorite team. That passion is in fact how he ended living in Naples, as he rarely missed spring training, and fell in love with the area during his spring visits to Fort Myers.



Ralph and his wife Mickey, Mildred A. (Hubbard) Beals, also loved to travel. In addition to their many trips to Indonesia, they spent much of their free time seeing the world, and in later years developed a love of river cruises.



Ralph was gregarious and was often seen with a huge smile on his face. He was generous in all ways, and always made time for his family, students, and special causes. He is sorely missed by his family and friends.



In addition to his wife Mickey, Ralph is survived by his children Jerry Beals of Belchertown, MA, and Ellen Beals of Amherst, MA, and his four beloved grandchildren Jared Dalkas, Lacey Dalkas, Jack Beals, and Leo Beals.



