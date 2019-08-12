Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Francis Slater Jr.. View Sign Service Information O'Brien Hilltown Community Funeral Home 27 Russell Street Huntington , MA 01050 (413)-667-3348 Graveside service 10:00 AM Russell Cemetery Russell , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph F. Slater, Jr., 73, owner of Slater Transportation, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Wingate in South Hadley. Born on December 27, 1945, he was the son of the late, Ralph F. Slater, Sr. and Esther M. (Crockwell) Slater. He lived in Huntington since 1966 coming from Westfield. He was a member of the Norwich Hill Congregational Church. He served briefly in the navy. He was a Truck driver, working for Burke Oil Company and C. White and son intil he retired in 2007. He was a devoted and loving father and grandfather. Ralph leaves his two sons, Ralph F. Slater, III and his wife Laura of Westfield and Jeffrey S. Slater of Westfield; two daughters, Susan F. Saunders and her husband Billy of Weaverville, NC and Jessica S. Jubinville and her husband Karl of South Hadley; two brothers, Clarence Slater of Vermont and John Slater of New Hampshire; six grandchildren Jocelyn, Katelyn, Phillip and Kyle Slater, Aaron Saunders and Karsten Jubinville. He also leaves behind his friend and mother of his children Lucille Cortis.He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond and a sister Ruth Ann Eldridge. He enjoyed sharing stories with his family and friends over a cup of coffee, gardening and watching nascar and family fued. He will be sorely missed by those who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff at Wingate and Hospice for the care and the support they gave our family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Russell Cemetery in Russell. Donations may be made to the Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, 68 Industrial Drive E #1, Northampton, MA 01060 or to the Boy Scouts of America, 1 Arch Rd #5, Westfield, MA 01085. O'Brien Hilltown Funeral Home in Huntington will be handling the arrangements.





Ralph F. Slater, Jr., 73, owner of Slater Transportation, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Wingate in South Hadley. Born on December 27, 1945, he was the son of the late, Ralph F. Slater, Sr. and Esther M. (Crockwell) Slater. He lived in Huntington since 1966 coming from Westfield. He was a member of the Norwich Hill Congregational Church. He served briefly in the navy. He was a Truck driver, working for Burke Oil Company and C. White and son intil he retired in 2007. He was a devoted and loving father and grandfather. Ralph leaves his two sons, Ralph F. Slater, III and his wife Laura of Westfield and Jeffrey S. Slater of Westfield; two daughters, Susan F. Saunders and her husband Billy of Weaverville, NC and Jessica S. Jubinville and her husband Karl of South Hadley; two brothers, Clarence Slater of Vermont and John Slater of New Hampshire; six grandchildren Jocelyn, Katelyn, Phillip and Kyle Slater, Aaron Saunders and Karsten Jubinville. He also leaves behind his friend and mother of his children Lucille Cortis.He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond and a sister Ruth Ann Eldridge. He enjoyed sharing stories with his family and friends over a cup of coffee, gardening and watching nascar and family fued. He will be sorely missed by those who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff at Wingate and Hospice for the care and the support they gave our family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Russell Cemetery in Russell. Donations may be made to the Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, 68 Industrial Drive E #1, Northampton, MA 01060 or to the Boy Scouts of America, 1 Arch Rd #5, Westfield, MA 01085. O'Brien Hilltown Funeral Home in Huntington will be handling the arrangements. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close