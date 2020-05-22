Ralph (Nick) Lee Kendall died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, of Covid 19 at Baystate Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts. Nick was born in Elkins, West Virginia on June 21, 1928 to Orval and Helen Kendall where he and his younger brother Roger were raised. Nick attended Elkins High School (class of 1945), Davis and Elkins College (class of 1949) and West Virginia University School of Medicine (class of 1951). He completed his residency in 1953 at Bellevue Hospital in NYC; while there he met the love of his life, Ginny. They married in 1954 and remained together until her death in 2016.



Nick was a physician in the Air Force (stationed in Wichita Falls, Texas) where daughter Susie was born; his second daughter, Cyn, was born two years later in Delmar, NY. He practiced medicine in Albany NY, Madison CT, Poughkeepsie NY, Virginia Beach VA, and finally settled in Amherst MA. While in Amherst, he practiced over the course of many years at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester MA, the Emergency Room at Henry Heywood Hospital in Gardner MA, and the VA Hospital in Northampton MA, where he completed his storied career as a pulmonary physician in 1993.



However, retirement didn't stop Nick from continuing to care for others. He was an active member of CoArc, participating in site visits for accreditation of respiratory therapy programs at colleges all over the United States. Upon leaving CoArc, an award was established in his honor. The Ralph L Kendall Outstanding Site Visitor of the Year Award is bestowed to a CoArc member each year at the International Congress. In 2015, he received an Excellence in Medical Service Award for his outstanding work in the medical field, presented at the Massachusetts State House. Yet he was perhaps most proud of his work as the Co-Director of the TB Clinic at Baystate Hospital where he continued working each week until June 2019 at the age of 90.



One would think that all of this would leave little time for any other activities, but Nick made the most of his time out of work as well. At the time of his retirement at age 65, he rode his bike from Portland, Maine to Orlando, Florida (80 plus miles per day over the course of 22 days) to raise money for the American Lung Association through Pedal for Power, a fundraising program of the Bicyclists' Educational and Legal Foundation. In addition to biking, he loved tennis, sailing, and parties with friends and family. An avid drummer since high school, Nick was a member of the Holyoke Senior Concert Band for many years, performing in various locations in western Massachusetts. Nick also loved his vacation time at Cape Cod and at the family cottage on Prince Edward Island, where he, Ginny, family and friends have been visiting each summer since 1987. And that's not all -- there were myriad trips around the world (Majorca, Africa, Australia, Thailand, Iceland, and Europe). One of his most memorable was a biking expedition through France with Ginny and Cyn in 1982.



Nick is remembered by many friends as genuine, kind, caring, and fun loving. His medical colleagues continue to admire him and hold him in high esteem as a result of his many years of practice in various settings. Nick is survived by his daughters Susie Carlisle and her husband Mark, and Cyn Kendall and her husband Jim Barbaro; his brother Roger; his grandchildren Heather, Meredith and her husband Jared Colicchie, Andrew and his wife Meg, Chaeli and Noah; great granddaughters Piper and Quinn; and his "adopted" son, Paul Greenfield.



Due to circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus, a public memorial service is not scheduled. Nick chose to be buried on Prince Edward Island, where he will be honored by the Community Clash Band of Charlottetown, with whom he marched/drummed each summer during Old Home Week. If so inclined, donations can be made in Nick's honor to The Amherst Survival Center, 138 Sunderland Road, Amherst MA 01002; Not Bread Alone, 165 Main Street, Amherst MA 01002; or Salvation Army of Springfield, 170 Pearl Street, Springfield MA 01101.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store