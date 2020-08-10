On August 5th, 2020, dear friend and loving father and grandfather, Ralph William Suriano, passed away peacefully in his home in the company of his family. The youngest child of James Vincent Suriano and Mary Suriano, Ralph grew up in Northampton and played many important roles to the people in his life. At age 20, Ralph married the love of his life, Marie, with whom he raised his family within his home city and shared his life with until he lost her in 1993. He was a respiratory therapist at Cooley Dickinson Hospital and is remembered with fond memories by everyone whose life he touched. Ralph will be remembered for his creativity, sense of humor and the love he had for his family and friends. Ralph is survived by his two sons, James and Jeffrey, his daughter-in-law Lisa, and his granddaughters Julia and Jessica. All services are being arranged by the Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home.



