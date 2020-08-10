1/1
Ralph W. Suriano
On August 5th, 2020, dear friend and loving father and grandfather, Ralph William Suriano, passed away peacefully in his home in the company of his family. The youngest child of James Vincent Suriano and Mary Suriano, Ralph grew up in Northampton and played many important roles to the people in his life. At age 20, Ralph married the love of his life, Marie, with whom he raised his family within his home city and shared his life with until he lost her in 1993. He was a respiratory therapist at Cooley Dickinson Hospital and is remembered with fond memories by everyone whose life he touched. Ralph will be remembered for his creativity, sense of humor and the love he had for his family and friends. Ralph is survived by his two sons, James and Jeffrey, his daughter-in-law Lisa, and his granddaughters Julia and Jessica. All services are being arranged by the Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home
1043 Westfield Street
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 732-2278
