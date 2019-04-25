Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond F. Connell Jr.. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 3 South Main Street Williamsburg , MA 01039 (413)-268-3400 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Williamsburg Funeral Home 3 South Main Street Williamsburg , MA 01039 View Map Committal 1:00 PM St Mary Assumption Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond F. Connell, Jr., 67, died on April 21, 2019 unexpectedly at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. A lifelong resident of Williamsburg, Ray was born on December 14, 1954, he was the son of the late Raymond and Rosalie (Ice) Connell. He was a graduate of Hampshire Regional High School. He worked for over 40 years as a custodian and maintenance person at Hampshire Regional High School also tending to the grounds. He loved to build racecars and also raced at Lebanon Valley Speedway, his racing buddies were Fred Baker and Dave Farren.



He will be dearly missed by his three brothers Edward and wife Wendy of Goshen, Gerald and wife Gigi of Holyoke and Michael J. Connell of Williamsburg. He was predeceased by two brothers Maurice and Thomas, he was an uncle to many. The calling hours will be held April 30Th, Tuesday evening from 4 to 6 PM at the WILLIAMSBURG FUNERAL HOME, 3 South Main St., Haydenville, MA, there will also be a Cemetery committal in St Mary Assumption Cemetery on Wednesday meeting at 1 PM there, all are welcome to attend. Memorial donation may be made to the Highland Ambulance Fund,12 Williams Dr, Goshen MA 01032

