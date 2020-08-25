Raymond Frances Russell, Sr. passed away on August 21, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family, where he requested to be. He was born on October 27, 1940 in North Hadley to Clarence and Regina Russell.
He was a graduate of Hopkins Academy and Stockbridge School of Agriculture. Ray married Ann Kozlakowski on November 26, 1966 in Hadley, at the Holy Rosary Church. They lived their life together in North Hadley.
He worked at Hibbard Farm for over 20 years as a foreman, overseeing field and shade tobacco operations, then he went on to work for N&B Express, loading trucks for 25 years until his retirement in 2003.
Ray spent many years at his camp in Washington, NH where he loved to be. He rebuilt the entire camp from scratch to what it is today. He spent all his free time there hunting and fishing as he loved the outdoors. When November would come, he would be packing his truck early to get to the camp with local friends for a week of deer hunting. Summer brought trout and bass fishing. He made many friends over the years up there.
Ray is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Russell, his son Raymond, Jr. of North Hadley, his two grandsons, Patrick and Joey of Northfield, his mother-in-law Veronica Kozlakowski and his brother-in-law Joe Kozlakowski of North Hadley along with several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5-7pm at the Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield. Face masks and social distancing observed. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10am in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Hadley. Donations in Raymond's memory may be made to the Most Holy Redeemer Church or Holy Rosary Cemetery.
