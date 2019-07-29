Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Henry Novak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond "Ray" Henry Novak, 82, husband of Marianne Dostal Novak, died at his home in Greenville, SC, on June 29, 2019, after battling cancer.



Born in Northampton, MA, he lived and worked in several east coast states, but spent the last 40 years in Greenville, SC. Ray attended Western New England University in MA for his undergraduate degree and the University of MA for his graduate degree, both in mechanical engineering. As a professional engineer, he worked at many different companies, including GE, Pratt & Whitney, Fluor Daniel, and Jacobs Sirrine.



He loved antique cars and Ford pickup trucks, and he could fix just about anything.



In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by children, Linda Novak, Ray (Kelly) Novak II, and Steven (Julie) Novak; grandchildren, Jacob Novak, Savannah Novak, and Evie Grace Novak; sisters, Linda Daniels, Sheila (Steve) Moos, and Pam Novak; brother, Glenn Novak; sisters-in-law, Anne McCoy and Shar (Mike) O'Donnell; brothers-in-law, Art (Alta) Dostal and Bill (Dianne) Dostal; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Novak; father-/mother-in-law, Wallace and Edna Dostal; brothers-/sisters-in-law, Wally Dostal, Judy Kislo, Jim Dostal, Ellen D'Angelo, and Bernie Dostal; nieces, Sharon Dostal and Wendy Daniels; and nephew, Jim Dostal.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish/Sacred Heart Church, 99 King St, Northampton, MA at 10:30 am on August 3, 2019, followed immediately by interment of ashes at St. Mary Cemetery, 235 North Elm St, Northampton, MA. A celebration of life will begin at 1 pm at the Hotel Northampton, 36 King St, Northampton, MA.

