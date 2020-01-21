Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMOND M. RICE. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond M. Rice, 84, died on January 16, 2020 at Care One at Northampton.



Raymond was born in Ashfield on November 25, 1935 to the late E. Milton and Hannah E. (Atherton) Rice. He graduated from Williamsburg High School, and later attended Atlantic Union College, Andrews University, and Springfield College with a Masters degree in Education. He had a passion for teaching, and shared that passion with students in Fitchburg, Springfield, Richmond, VA. He later worked as head of the art department at Forest Park Jr. High, a position from which he retired in 2000.



Raymond will be remembered by his wife Janet (Whitcomb) Rice, son Raymond Rice Jr. with his wife Christine, daughter Rebecca Woo with her husband William, granddaughter Erica Faught with her husband Kyle and their son Camren Cain Faught, and granddaughter Kari LeClair with her husband Aaron and their children Noah and Eleanor. Raymond also leaves his brothers John Eugene and Toby Cress Rice and nephews and niece. In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his brother William Henry Rice.



Much love and appreciation is sent to the CareOne facility and staff, also to the Ascend Hospice, for the love and tender professional care provided to Ray and his wife, and to all the family, friends and the Florence Seventh-day Adventist Church for their support in every way.



Burial will take place in the Spring at Village Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020

