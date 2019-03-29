On March 28, Amherst, MA resident Raymond Elliott passed away peacefully at the Elaine Center in Hadley, MA. Ray was born February 18, 1924 in Cambridge, MA. He attended Northeastern University before he volunteered in the Army and then the Airforce in 1942. After the war, Ray used the GI Bill to attend McGill University, where he majored in Chemistry. He would later work on the Apollo mission, where he designed chemical resin honeycombs for heat shields on the Apollo spacecraft.
Ray had a deep passion for race amity. In the 1950s, he joined the NAACP and served as youth coordinator for the Merrimack Valley Branch. From 1990-2012, he was chairman for Amherst Baha'i Race Unity committee. From 1993-99, he served as Civil Rights Commissioner for Amherst, Massachusetts. In 1993, he received the Martin Luther King Citizens award. From 2012-2016 he served as president for the NAACP Western Massachusetts chapter. In 2013, he formed the non-profit organization "Citizens for Race Amity Now," which he remained active president of until his death.
Ray was an active member of the Baha'i Faith, and those who remember him will remember his unrelenting faith, and how that influenced his work for racial justice. He will be remembered through his wife, Mary Elliott, and two children, Martha Elliott and Raymond Elliott, Jr.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 12pm at Wildwood Cemetery in Amherst. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the National Center for Race Amity, 100 Powder Mill Road, Suite 245, Acton, MA 01720.
