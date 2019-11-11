Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Levine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Levine of Rockaway, NJ died on November 1st, 2019 in Amherst, MA after a long illness. She was 87. She had moved to Amherst, MA one year ago.



She is survived by her daughter Karen Levine, son-in-law Tom Gardner and grandson Koby Gardner-Levine of Amherst, MA; daughter Cindy Levine of Rockaway, NJ; son Jeffrey Levine, daughter-in-law Martha Eisenberg and grandchildren Zachary and Rose Levine of Philadelphia, PA, a large extended family and many dear friends. She is predeceased by her husband Larry Levine, parents Rose and Harry Shiffman, sister Sylvia Muchnick, and her brother Jack Shiffman.



Rebecca grew up in a large, close-knit Jewish immigrant family in Brooklyn, NY.



These roots informed many of her life's passions: a love of Yiddish and Jewish culture, close family ties and community engagement.



Rebecca made lasting friendships as a Life member of Hadassah, a devoted Yiddish teacher and folk dancer. She made life-long friends in NJ where she lived for 59 years and new friends in her last year at the Applewood community in Amherst, MA.



She brought people together and always looked for opportunities to celebrate life. She was a natural leader and teacher, with an earnest warmth, who always tried to look on the sunny side of life.



May she live on with all her vibrancy in the hearts of those she has touched.



Memorial donations may be made to the Yiddish Book Center (

Rebecca Levine of Rockaway, NJ died on November 1st, 2019 in Amherst, MA after a long illness. She was 87. She had moved to Amherst, MA one year ago.She is survived by her daughter Karen Levine, son-in-law Tom Gardner and grandson Koby Gardner-Levine of Amherst, MA; daughter Cindy Levine of Rockaway, NJ; son Jeffrey Levine, daughter-in-law Martha Eisenberg and grandchildren Zachary and Rose Levine of Philadelphia, PA, a large extended family and many dear friends. She is predeceased by her husband Larry Levine, parents Rose and Harry Shiffman, sister Sylvia Muchnick, and her brother Jack Shiffman.Rebecca grew up in a large, close-knit Jewish immigrant family in Brooklyn, NY.These roots informed many of her life's passions: a love of Yiddish and Jewish culture, close family ties and community engagement.Rebecca made lasting friendships as a Life member of Hadassah, a devoted Yiddish teacher and folk dancer. She made life-long friends in NJ where she lived for 59 years and new friends in her last year at the Applewood community in Amherst, MA.She brought people together and always looked for opportunities to celebrate life. She was a natural leader and teacher, with an earnest warmth, who always tried to look on the sunny side of life.May she live on with all her vibrancy in the hearts of those she has touched.Memorial donations may be made to the Yiddish Book Center ( www.yiddishbookcenter.org ) or the Yiddish Theater Folksbiene ( www.nytf.org ). Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close