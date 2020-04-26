It is with deep and profound sorrow the family of Reynaldo Jimenez, 65, of Florence announce his unexpected death on April 17th, at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Rey was born July 17, 1954 in Manati, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Anselmo Jimenez and Juana Lugo.
In 1971 he moved to Brooklyn, NY where he met his beloved wife, Mildred (Carmona) Jimenez. In 1985 they moved to Massachusetts where Rey started working for Amherst Regional Middle School from 1988 to 2001. Then worked for Smith College until 2008.
Rey was a devoted father of three and a grandpa/papa of 7 grandchildren. Rey's great sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
Rey is survived by his wife of 46 years Mildred "Millie" Jimenez, his three children Elizabeth Peterson and husband Thomas Peterson of South Deerfield, Emily Jimenez of Florence, Reynaldo Jimenez Jr. and wife Amy Jimenez of Pittsfield. Seven grandchildren Deanna, Marcus, Devon, Gavin, Mateo, Anthony & Lily. His three sisters Mercedes Diaz, Tomasa Medina, Maria Ramirez & predeceased brother Manuel Ramirez.
A private graveside service was held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Donations in Rey's memory may be made to the The . The Ahearn Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413) 587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020