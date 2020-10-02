Remembering her Loving Smile
Through it all - through majesty and misery - Rhonda Gordon always trusted God and gave Him thanks for every new day.
Rhonda Jean Anderson Gordon, 67 of Shutesbury passed away peacefully at Cooley Dickinson Hospital after fighting a battle with cancer on September 27, 2020.
Rhonda was born June 5, 1953 in Springfield, Illinois. She attended the University of Massachusetts where she studied Organizational Leadership. She had a distinguished and successful career teaching, training and as a leadership and organizational development consultant with a focus on racial and social justice. Rhonda was a faculty member of the Leadership Institute of Seattle and a Senior Consultant with The Leadership Group offering consulting and training services to major corporations and non-profit organizations in the United States, Canada and post-apartheid South Africa. Rhonda retired from her consulting work in 1991 to work full-time at Hope Community Church, which had been led by her parents, the Reverend Laverne W. Anderson and Dr. Norma Jean Anderson since 1970.
This month marks Rhonda's 50th year of service at Hope Community Church. Over the years, her roles at Hope Community Church included Church Administrator, Educator, Vision Keeper, and Minister of Music.
Beginning in the 1990's Rhonda led and facilitated many powerful workshops and learning retreats at Hope Church about white skin privilege and internalized oppression, long before most of the world had even heard these terms. These also addressed systemic racism, class, gender and LGBTQ bias. The Amherst community also benefited from Rhonda's skill in engaging people around anti-racism and social justice. She facilitated programs for Amherst's Coming Together Anti-Racism Project, led local study groups among Black and White Christians, and conducted programs at the Jones Library teaching people to talk with each other about their experiences with race with unusual honesty and openness.Those who participated consistently reported being challenged, nurtured, and moved by Rhonda's spirit-filled commitment to justice and understanding.
On Sundays, the Spirit soared whenever Rhonda sang or was at the piano. Anyone blessed to hear Rhonda's musical testimony was twice blessed. She was a powerful gospel singer who sang loud and from deep within her soul combining her Pentecostal roots with modern gospel.
Rhonda was preceded by her parents, her brother, Laverne Anderson, Jr., and her sister Reverend Crystal L. Roberson. Rhonda is survived by her loving partner, Keith L Middleton, her son Ben A. Gordon, her daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Pablo Robles, her son and daughter-in-law Xinef and Sarah Mae Afriam, her brother, Pastor Emeritus Reverend Carlos W. Anderson, her brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Karin Anderson Haley, the grandchildren she adored, Fernando, Shane, Leilani, Elan, and Xavi, as well as nephews, nieces, and extended family and the many beloved members of Hope Community Church.
Rhonda leaves us a legacy of truth, love and a commitment to serving God, her family and her community. Rhonda shared her wish that Hope Community Church, her family, and others join in funding an endowment to provide support to people with mental illness who have little or no support or services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Hope Community Church Rhonda Gordon Endowment Fund at 20 Gaylord Street, Amherst MA 01002.
The Celebration of Life Service at Hope Community Church will be private but a recording of it will be available at Amherst Media (amherstmedia.org
).
On Sunday, October 4, beginning at 4:30 p.m., friends, family and community members may make arrangements to pay their respects at Hope Community Church. Due to Covid-19, visits to the church must be arranged in advance. Send your request to visit the church by email to: HopeChurchofAmherst@gmail.com. You will receive instructions for visiting the church and you will also receive information about how to view the Celebration of Life service online.