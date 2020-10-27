Richard "Dick" A. Snape, 85, of Huntington, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday October 26th at Baystate Medical Center. He was born in Northampton on December 9, 1934 to the late Albert and Mable (Cummings) Snape.
After his schooling he joined the National Guard and received an award for being the Top Machine Gun Shooter in the state. Dick was a roofer for several years working at various companies throughout his career. Before his retirement he had worked as a foreman for Morris Roofing Company in Springfield, where his hard work ethic and expertise of roofing was motivating to all the employees.
He was a member of the Westfield Sportsmen Club, the Local 248 Roofers and Slaters Union in Chicopee, and "HOG", a Harley Owners Group.
Dick was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed boating with family and friends, and he especially enjoyed going to their camp at Lake Champlain in Swanton VT. He was a handyman, a jack-of-all-trades, and there was nothing that he could not do; from restoring old cars to building a motorcycle from the ground up, naming it "Super Snape". Throughout the years, Dick and Sondra loved going to their New Orleans home for the winters till Hurricane Katrina. During his retirement, Dick took up making pickles, cooking delicious meals, and even learned to bake for all to enjoy. He will always be remembered as a proud father, devoted husband, a generous friend, and will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife; Sondra (Roukey) Snape of Huntington, his son; Albert of Southampton, his daughters; Charlene Call and her husband Raymond of Huntington, Sandra Bombard and her husband Rusty Wilkinson of Florence, eleven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, daughter-in-law; Ann Snape of New Hampshire, son-in-law; Joseph Plante of Florida, several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son; William Snape, daughter; Denise Plante; daughter-in-law; Linda Snape, his siblings; Dennis, June, Barbara, Mary, Dorothy, and infant baby.
Calling hours will be Friday, October 30th, 2020 from 3-5PM at DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME, 120 Damon Rd., Northampton. A Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME, burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Northampton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, or to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
