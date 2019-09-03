Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Alfred Fish. View Sign Service Information Burial 2:00 PM Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery 1390 Main St. Agawam , MA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Alfred Fish 74, passed away on August 28, 2019 at home surrounded by family.



He was the son of the late Alfred and Frances (Egleston) Fish of Corning, New York. Richard was a graduate of Northside High School in Corning, NY in 1963. He served in the United States Airforce during the Vietnam War. He also was a graduate of Corning Community College, and Western New England College. Richard was employed at the Transcript Telegram and Journal Inquirer until retirement. He was a past exalted ruler of the Holyoke Elks. He had a love for the Boston Red Sox and the Buffalo Bills. His biggest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting activities. He was a fun loving guy, always had a great sense of humor and enjoyed family gatherings.



He is survived by his wife Elena Fish, his daughter Kelli Coopee and her husband Chris, son Jeffrey Fish and his wife Vanessa. He leaves his seven grandchildren, Brittani, Ryan, Brianna, Emilie, and Amanda Coopee, Ashlyn and Jeffrey Fish. He also leaves a Great granddaughter Savannah Rose Schubach , Brittani's significant other and Savannah's dad, Kurt Schubach and Richard's former wife, Kandy Blackwell.



Burial with Military Honors will be open to the public at 2:00 PM on Friday September 6, 2019 at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at 1390 Main St. in Agawam, Ma.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019

