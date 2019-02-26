Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dick" Bergquist. View Sign





Dick was born in Orange, Massachusetts on June 27, 1932, the second of four sons of Elinor and Carl Bergquist. He was married to Sonya (Anderson) Bergquist for almost 65 years. Dick attended Bates College in Maine for 2 years, playing both baseball and football. He then served 2 years in the Army during the Korean War, before attending and graduating from the University of Massachusetts, where he also played both sports. Following graduate school at the University of Maryland, Dick returned to UMass to coach baseball for 27 of his 32 years there. After retiring from UMass in 1992 he worked for several years as the Executive Director of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA). Throughout Dick's career he actively worked to promote international baseball, serving in several roles with USA Baseball, including the Olympics and Pan Am games.



Dick and Sonya enjoyed many wonderful years of retirement together, traveling extensively and wintering at The Villages in Florida. Always a lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed golfing, working in his garden, and spending time at the lake house with family and grandchildren.



In addition to his wife Sonya, Dick is survived by four children, Erica Bergquist of Amherst, Carl Bergquist and his wife Barbara of Ellicott City, Maryland, Craig Bergquist of Huntsville, Alabama, and Andrea Cajolet and her husband Marc of Westford, Massachusetts, and seven grandchildren, Eric, Peter, and Diana Cajolet, and Jenna, Andrew, Matthew and Hannah Bergquist.



Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 3rd from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Douglass Funeral Home in Amherst, Massachusetts. The funeral will take place Monday, March 4th at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Amherst.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA/Hospice of Cooley Dickenson Hospital.



