Richard Irvin Bombard, 85, passed away July 31, 2019. He was born in Northampton, MA August 14, 1933 to John and Sophia (Klinker) Bombard. He graduated from Northampton High in 1951 and also studied at Wilbraham Munson before joining the USMC serving as a drill instructor. Following his discharge from the service he turned to his lifelong love of flying ultimately fulfilling his dream of becoming a commercial airline pilot. He spent more than three decades flying for Central, Frontier, and Continental Airlines before retiring in 1993.



Over the years he called many places home but it was in Kansas City where he met his former wife Barbara (Sue) and their three children were born.



In 1975, "Dick", as he was known to his friends was promoted to captain and he and his family relocated to Utah. It was the summer nights and amazing sunsets he recalled most fondly of his time in Utah.



Richard divorced in 1996 and returned to Kansas City spending his time traveling, exploring new places, making new friends, and never missing a chance to return to Northampton to connect with loved ones from his past.



Richard is survived by his children: Amy (Trey) Bender of Los Angeles, Matthew Bombard of Blackfoot, Idaho, Adam (Michelle) Bombard of Bountiful, Utah along with three grandchildren Bailey, Jacob, and Landry; his sister Carol (Harry) Noble of Northampton, cousin Dorothy Gagnon of Greenfield, MA, and eleven nieces and nephews.



Richard was laid to rest at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, MA on August 19, 2019.

