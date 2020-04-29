Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard C. McCarthy. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard C. McCarthy, Sr., 75, died on April 22, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born on January 11, 1945 he was the son of Bert and Lillian (DelHagen) McCarthy. He was lifelong resident of Easthampton. He married the love of his life Janice (Watkins) McCarthy in 1975. He was the owner of McCarthy's Cleaners and before that Lesnow's. He also worked at Stanley Home Products. Richard was an avid animal lover, he loved cats. He also enjoyed tag sales and collecting knives, he was a sports enthusiast watching the Celtics.



He will be dearly missed by his wife of 45 years Janice McCarthy, his son. Richard, Jr. and his wife Susan of Greenfield his daughter Dodee and her husband David Cullen of Turners Falls, a brother Donald and his wife Paula of Springfield, he also leaves his sister Joyce and her husband Jimmy Curran of Holyoke. He was a loving grandfather to Logan, Madison Dylan and Lillian.



The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home of Easthampton was entrusted with his cremation. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.



Donations in memory of Richard may be made to: The Friends of the FCSO Reg. Dog Shelter. 10 Sandy Ln Turners Falls, MA 01376.

