Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306





Dick was predeceased by his loving wife, Marguerite L. (Caouette) Lemieux who passed away in 2014.



Dick was born on October 29, 1928 in Holyoke, to the late Romeo and Aurore (Daviau) Lemiuex. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a licensed Pharmacist and owner of Richard's Pharmacy in Holyoke for several years. After his retirement, Richard served as a Parking Enforcer for the City of Northampton.



He had a great love for his family, friends and Boston sports teams. He was an avid reader enjoyed traveling and loved a good card game.



Richard is lovingly remembered by his five children; Jodi Lemieux of South Carolina, Jordan Lemieux of Holyoke, Jocelyn Melanson and her husband Ed of Northampton, Joel Lemieux and his wife Patricia of Holyoke and Job Lemieux and his wife Julie of Northborough. He will also be greatly missed by his nine grandchildren, Ryan Lemieux and wife Amanda of Chicopee, Rachel Lemieux of Holyoke, Ashleigh Witt-Wilder and husband Eric of South Carolina, Aubrie Witt of South Carolina, Shawna Lemieux of Holyoke, Marissa Melanson of Easthampton, Christopher, Jake and Garrett Lemieux of Holyoke, six great grandchildren and a nephew.



Besides his wife, and parents, he was also pre-deceased by his brother, Francis.



Dick will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Marguerite at West Street Cemetery in Granby. Services with Military Honors will be private on a date to be determined by his family. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with his services. For more information, please visit





