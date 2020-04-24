Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. Spath. View Sign Service Information Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 (413)-536-3843 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard (Rick) David Spath, of Southampton, MA, lost his battle with Covid-19 on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Rick was born November 7, 1951, in New York, son of the late Richard D. Spath Sr. and Patricia (Trotman) Spath.



Rick was a 1969 graduate of Holyoke High. He served with the U.S. Coast Guard from 1970-1974. After his service to our country, he pursued his life long career as a Plumber and Pipe-Fitter. He has been a member of the Local 104 and worked for them for over 40 years. He received an Associates degree from STCC in 2006, and worked as a Mechanical Engineer for Tucker Mechanical and BG Mechanical Engineering. After retiring, he began working for Crosstown Carriers. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved golfing, hiking, an going to the gym as well as spending his free time playing the guitar. Above all, Rick was a loving and caring family man and friend who always gave more than he received, put his faith and his family first, and who left a special piece of himself with everyone he ever touched.



Rick had strong faith and loved the Lord. He was a member of Sovereign Grace Church where he served on the Deacon Board, taught Junior Church, and spent time as part of the music ministry. He was also a member of Central Baptist Church in Westfield, where he enjoyed participating in the choir and Youth Ministry.



He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Joanne M. (Bourke) Spath, and his children, Joy McDowell and her husband Douglas, Holly Snow and her husband William, Audra Sneed, Shannon Day, Jeffrey Hannifan and his spouse Courtney Gagne, William Hannifan and his spouse Alma Hernandez. He loved and enjoyed his 10 grandchildren Trinity McDowell, Preston Hannifan, Jameson Spath, Heidi Sneed, Ivy Sneed, Charles Sneed, Cody Snow, Ryder Snow, Abel Day and Cecily Hannifan. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Les Spath and his wife Joanne, Glen Spath and his wife Brenda, and James Spath and his wife Susan. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia E. Spath.



The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Baystate Medical Center, especially M6 the Mass Mutual Wing, Daley 6 team. The doctors, nurses, and support staff were outstanding and compassionate. In these unexpected and unprecedented times your extraordinary care meant more to us then you could ever know. There will be a private funeral for the family at the Barry Farrell Funeral home on Monday, April 27. He will be buried at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later day. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in the name of Richard Spath to the Springfield Rescue Mission at





Richard (Rick) David Spath, of Southampton, MA, lost his battle with Covid-19 on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Rick was born November 7, 1951, in New York, son of the late Richard D. Spath Sr. and Patricia (Trotman) Spath.Rick was a 1969 graduate of Holyoke High. He served with the U.S. Coast Guard from 1970-1974. After his service to our country, he pursued his life long career as a Plumber and Pipe-Fitter. He has been a member of the Local 104 and worked for them for over 40 years. He received an Associates degree from STCC in 2006, and worked as a Mechanical Engineer for Tucker Mechanical and BG Mechanical Engineering. After retiring, he began working for Crosstown Carriers. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved golfing, hiking, an going to the gym as well as spending his free time playing the guitar. Above all, Rick was a loving and caring family man and friend who always gave more than he received, put his faith and his family first, and who left a special piece of himself with everyone he ever touched.Rick had strong faith and loved the Lord. He was a member of Sovereign Grace Church where he served on the Deacon Board, taught Junior Church, and spent time as part of the music ministry. He was also a member of Central Baptist Church in Westfield, where he enjoyed participating in the choir and Youth Ministry.He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Joanne M. (Bourke) Spath, and his children, Joy McDowell and her husband Douglas, Holly Snow and her husband William, Audra Sneed, Shannon Day, Jeffrey Hannifan and his spouse Courtney Gagne, William Hannifan and his spouse Alma Hernandez. He loved and enjoyed his 10 grandchildren Trinity McDowell, Preston Hannifan, Jameson Spath, Heidi Sneed, Ivy Sneed, Charles Sneed, Cody Snow, Ryder Snow, Abel Day and Cecily Hannifan. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Les Spath and his wife Joanne, Glen Spath and his wife Brenda, and James Spath and his wife Susan. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia E. Spath.The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Baystate Medical Center, especially M6 the Mass Mutual Wing, Daley 6 team. The doctors, nurses, and support staff were outstanding and compassionate. In these unexpected and unprecedented times your extraordinary care meant more to us then you could ever know. There will be a private funeral for the family at the Barry Farrell Funeral home on Monday, April 27. He will be buried at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later day. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in the name of Richard Spath to the Springfield Rescue Mission at www.hope4springfield.org Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close