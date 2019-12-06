Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. Waskiewicz. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard D. Waskiewicz, 80, of Amherst, passed away peacefully at 9:55 PM on Wednesday December 4, 2019, at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 18, 1939 in Northampton to the late John and Jessie (Slesinski) Waskiewicz. He grew up on the family's dairy farm in Amherst.



He was a 1960 graduate of the University of Massachusetts where he received his B.S. in Chemistry and graduated in 1972 with his Master's in Public Health, also from UMass. On June 16, 1963, he married the love of his life, Marion A. Kostek. Together they raised three beautiful children, Douglas, Karen and Jeffrey.



After working a year in the food industry, he began what would turn out to be a long career at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's Division of Food and Drugs. His early work at the division's Amherst Laboratory involved food microbiology and analytical chemistry. Special areas of concentration involved identification of food borne pathogens and analysis of foods for pesticide and chemical residues and food additive. He then spent several years performing forensic drug analysis for law enforcement agencies.



In 1980, he was appointed Assistant Director for the Division with the responsibilities for the Western and Central Massachusetts inspection and laboratory functions. He transferred to the Division's Jamaica Plain office in 1982 and was subsequently appointed as Deputy Director of the Division of Food and Drugs. He next assumed the role of Director of the Division's Food Protection Program. His responsibilities included management of the Division's wholesale food processing, dairy manufacturing and seafood plant licensing, inspection and enforcement functions, local board of health programs, policy development, and food borne illness investigations.



Throughout his career Richard played a key role nationally in the development and revision of policies and regulations in food, dairy products and seafood. His work was recognized through the receipt of many awards and citations. In 1998, he was presented with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner's Harvey Wiley Special Citation, an award rarely given to state regulatory officials.



Richard took great pride to ensure the safety and well-being of the great people of Massachusetts, and after 38 years of public service, he retired from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.



He was a devoted father and husband and being with his wife and family held the most joy for him in his life. Richard appreciated the many camping trips he took with his family, fishing, gardening, landscaping, and cooking wonderful meals. He was a deeply spiritual man who loved to help with Sunday Mass and teaching young people about the good ways of the Lord. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



He is survived by his loving wife; Marion (Kostek) Waskiewicz of Amherst, his children; Douglas and his wife Julie, Karen and her husband of Mariano, and Jeffrey and his wife Ana, 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, his brother; Dennis and his wife Rosalind, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.



Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 10th from 4-6 PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME, 120 Damon Rd., Northampton.



The funeral will be Wednesday, December 11th at 10 am from the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 120 Russell St., Hadley, at 11 AM. Burial will immediately follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery. For more information, please visit

