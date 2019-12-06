Richard "Dick" Dean Konicek was born in Chicago, Illinois to Ervin and Pearl (Pitts) Konicek. Formerly of Amherst, Massachusetts, Dick passed away on November 10 in Florida at the age of 88 after a brief illness.
He began teaching at the UMass Amherst School of Education after earning his EdD from Columbia University in 1967. After retiring, he began writing the Everyday Science Mysteries Series, then co-authored Teaching for Conceptual Change with S.Page Keeley. He also co-wrote two illustrated children's books about nature with his wife, Kathleen all through NSTA Press. Two more books will be published posthumously. Dick will be greatly missed by his wife of 28 years Kathleen Konicek-Moran, his sons and their wives, Steven & Martha and Tim & Karen Konicek; stepchildren and spouses: Kristin & Silas Beane, Christopher & Paula Bunce,
Eric Bunce, Jesse & Shawna Melnick, Kerry & Emily Breton-Brown, and
Kelsey Brown & Cody Baker, 12 grandchildren, one great grandchild and counting.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held on January 4 at 2 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, Florida. 3975 Fruitville Road, Sarasota.
For more information, please visit https://www.toalebrothers.com/obituaries/Richard-Dick-Konicek
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019