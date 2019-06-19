Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. Parsons. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard E. "Dick" Parsons of Leeds passed away on June 17 at the Holyoke Solder's Home surrounded by family and friends. Dick had fought a courageous battle against numerous health ailments for several years. He was 87 years old.



Born and raised in Maine, Dick moved to Northampton in 1980 where he met the love of his life, Elaine Ruddy Parsons. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married on June 10, 1983 at the Helen Hills Hills Chapel at Smith College. Dick delighted in marrying into the Ruddy family where he was warmly welcomes by Elaine's parents, Ruth and Tom Ruddy, and where he maintained a spirited relationship with Elaine's sister, Joni Ruddy Leonard, for nearly 40 years.



Dick and Elaine initially settled in Holyoke. Both avid and accomplished golfers, they enjoyed nearly eighteen years of membership at the Wycoff Country Club. Through tournaments and league play, they made wonderful and lasting friendships with dozens of fellow golfers. Upon moving to Northampton and subsequently to Fairway Village in Leeds, they continued their love of golf at the Northampton Country Club. With their condominium's back deck overlooking the 4th green, Dick and Elaine were a constant presence both on and near the course for the past twenty-three years. It was on the back deck that Dick could be seen from time to time enjoying a celebratory martini after a challenging day's work on the links.



It was also Northampton Country Club that Dick scored a 70 for the first time ever! What a surprise and memorable birthday party Elaine threw for Dick at the club on the occasion of his 70th birthday in 2001.



Dick was born on December 20, 1931 in Lewiston, Maine to Howard and Ruth (Boothby) Parsons. He lived his first fifteen years on his parents' mostly-self-sufficient farm, then moved to West Auburn, Maine for his high school years after his Dad sold the family farm and opened a country store. At Edward Little High School in Auburn, Dick reportedly was a serious student and assuredly the center on the basketball team. Reaching the New England championship in 1950, Dick had the great pleasure and awe of playing on the parquet floor of the old Boston Garden. While his team's run lasted only one game, Dick had the eye-opening stories to tell about his "big city" experience.



Upon graduating from high school, Dick joined the Coast Guard in the fall of 1950 to see the world. His first year of service included assignments in Boston doing 30-day weather patrols in the North and Central Atlantic, and in St. Petersburg, Florida performing air sea rescue work. During his last two years of service, Dick was stationed in Honolulu where he provided aviation radio service support on flights bringing troops and cargo to Guam, Midway, the Philippines, Japan and South Korea during the Korean Conflict.



After his military service, Dick attended Bryant College in Providence, Rhode Island from 1954-1955, completing a four-year course in two years. His first marriage to Myra Wright shortly followed, along with the birth of this two daughters, Robyn and Karen. Subsequently, Dick's career in sales, marketing and management in varied fields took him and his family across the Northeast. Included in his professional career were stints with the airline industry (Northeast Airlines), the fuel oil business (Twaddle-Mitchell and Dead River in Maine) and the vending business (Servomation Corp. in New England). In 1980, he moved to Northampton as General Manager of Trico Services, a position he held for 17 years until it was sold to Classic Foods.



In retirement, in addition to golf and many cruises with Elaine around the world, Dick enjoyed his lifetime membership in the Northampton Lodge of Elks and his part-time employment running the cash register and chatting with customers on the early morning shift at Cooper's in Florence.



In addition to Elaine, he leaves behind his daughters Robyn Green (husband Gary) of Old Town, ME, and Karen Parsons of Saxtons River, VT; granddaughters Kelley Weiss (husband Chris) and Hillary Cauthen (husband Shawn); great-granddaughters Emilie and Natalie Weiss and Bella, Broklyn, Piper, and London Cauthen; sister and brother-in-law Joni and George Leonard; and nephew T.J. Reardon. He is predeceased by his parents Howard and Ruth (Boothby) Parsons and his brother and sister-in-law Harold and Mildred Parsons.



Calling hours will be held for Dick on Thursday June 20 at Czelusniak Funeral Home from 4-7 PM. A private burial at the MA Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Holyoke Soldier's Home at 110 Cherry St, Holyoke, MA 01040, or to a charity of one's choosing.





