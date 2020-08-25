Richard F. "Dick" Braff, 97, former long-time resident, business, and civic leader in Greenfield, a resident of Plantation, FL since 2013, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home following a period of declining health.
He was born on November 18, 1922 in North Adams, MA, to Allie and Minnie (Marks) Braff. He moved with his family at the age of 6 months, to Greenfield, MA, where his father established and operated the former Braff Tailors, Cleaners and Furriers. Dick was educated in Greenfield Public Schools, and graduated from GHS in the Class of 1940, where he was a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Squad.
Following his commencement from high school, Dick worked for his family's business until such time, as a member of the Greatest Generation, he answered our nations call to service during WWII. He enlisted in the United States Army, on February 14, 1944 and served honorably with Co I, 317th Infantry Regiment in the Ardennes, Central Europe, and Rhineland. He was awarded several campaign ribbons for his service and was honorably discharged on March 25, 1946.
Upon his return to civilian life, he resumed working for his family's business, attending the National Institute of Dry Cleaning Management School in Silver Springs, MD in 1948, where he obtained his certification as a Professional Dry Cleaner.
He married a former Northampton native, Barbara August, whom he swept off her feet following two dates, on November 5th, 1950 in West Springfield, MA. Theirs was a union for the ages, one of love, devotion, and partnership in every facet of their relationship.
He was the successor owner of the family business, Braff's Royl Cleaners which he operated with his wife Barbara for nearly 50 years. Dick retired actively from the family business in 1991, turning the operation over to their son Gary B. Braff, followed by the retirement of Barbara in 1995, with the business closing in 1999.
Dick was active in the Greenfield Community, serving as the Chairperson of the Municipal Parking Committee and in the Chamber of Commerce annual "Tourist Captives" event, working with his wife Barbara as hosts. Dick and Barbara were the hosts of a local twice-weekly radio program on WHAI known as "Community Chatter", where they interviewed local, regional, and national guests including local non-profits, civic theatre groups, church organizations, along with such notables as local business owner Bud Foster, as well as nationally known comedian Norm Crosby. He also served as the President of the former Exchange Club in Greenfield, and was a member of the "Greenfield Investment" Club.
Dick was a passionate golfer, who took up the hallowed game at the age of 69. He was often accompanied by his late brother-in-law Ben Rich and golfed at the Greenfield Country Club. Dick was also a member of a weekly Thursday golf group, who traveled far and wide in the pursuit of new golfing experiences on different courses. Additionally, he shared an interest in fresh and salt water fishing with his wife Barbara. Dick enjoyed collecting business cards, as a reminder of those he met and whose company he enjoyed over the years. He was active in Temple Israel, Greenfield, MA, having served as the Chairperson of the Board of Education and was a member at large of the Board of Directors of the synagogue. He was a former President of the Western Massachusetts Dry Cleaners Association and a director/past president of the Massachusetts Dry Cleaners Association.
Dick and his loving wife of nearly 70 years, were "snow birds" for many years, while residing in their Bernardston Road home in Greenfield, becoming permanent residents of Florida in 2013.
Survivors include his loving wife Barbara, and their three children: Marti Hayes and Gary Braff of Greenfield, MA, and Ned Braff, of Orlando, FL. Additionally, he leaves his adoring grandchildren: Lee Hayes and his wife Karla, and Alaine Beaudette and her husband Casey. Lastly, he is remembered with affection by his nieces and nephews: Roberta Chitoff, Sarah Rebecca Moore, Paul Rich, Barry Fogel, Robert Fogel, Deborah August and Jonathan August, as well as grandnieces Amy Mersky (Michael), Audrey Garro (Mark) and grandnephew Alan Chitoff and great grandniece Jillian Mersky and great grandnephew Jack Bernardrich Mersky.
He was predeceased by his parents, Allie and Minnie, as well as by his siblings Harold Braff, Morris Braff and Dorothy Rich and her husband Ben.
In keeping with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be observed at the Greenfield Hebrew Cemetery, Greenfield, MA, with Rabbi Andrea Cohen-Kiener of Temple Israel to officiate. Military honors to be observed, with a detachment of the Massachusetts 54th ANG in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Temple Israel, in c/o the Braff Educational Fund, 27 Pierce Street, Greenfield, MA 01301, or to the charity of your choice
.
The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA are entrusted with the arrangements, assisted by colleagues from Levitt Weinstein Funeral Chapels in FL. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com
.