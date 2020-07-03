Richard F. Remillard, 93, of Woodbridge St., passed away on June 26, 2020 at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke of age-related complications. He was born September 14, 1926 in Stamford, CT, son of Rene W. and Ardelle (Calkins) Remillard. He was raised in his early years in Greenwich, CT and upstate New York, before moving to South Hadley at the age of 14. Richard joined the United States Army in 1945 where he was deployed to the Philippines, Midway, and Japan, serving as a Sergeant during WWII. After his service, he worked throughout his life as a contractor, specializing in carpentry, snow removal and many other skills. He loved working with his hands and no job was ever beyond his capabilities. Richard was a very active person who loved skiing, biking, traveling and being around others. He especially loved animals and his many family pets. He will be deeply missed by his long-time companion, Joanne Holly, of S. Hadley, two nieces, Judy Mitrolka and husband Joe, and Sue Delisle and husband Gerry, two grand nephews, Brennan Mitrolka and Brian Delisle and wife Sarah and their children Aspen and Jackson. Richard was predeceased by his brother, Lawrence Remillard, and wife Phyllis, and a grand nephew, Christopher Delisle. His warm smile and adventurous spirit will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Burial at Notre Dame Cemetery in South Hadley will be at the convenience of the family. For more information, please visit www.beersandstory.com
